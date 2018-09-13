Motorway Police to help set up blood camps

LAHORE: National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sundas Foundation here on Wednesday to facilitate the foundation in organising blood donation camps and promotion of its services for safe blood collection on volunteer basis throughout Pakistan.

The memorandum was signed by Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik, Sundas Foundation Director/Members journalist Sohail Warraich and Khalid Abbas Dar in the presence of IG National Highways & Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. SSP Masroor Aalam Kolachi, SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP Salman Ahmad Khan and other officers of NH&MP were also present.

Upon his arrival in Sundas Foundation Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police inquired about health of children suffering from thalassemia disease and distributed gifts among them. NH&MP IG Aamir Zulfiqar also donated blood for the children of thalassemia disease followed by other volunteer donors of motorway police. On this occasion the IG said he has practically started implementation of MoU by donating his blood as he believes that there is no other noble deed than saving human life. Revealing the detail of MoU, IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said the department will share hematological data of its employees in whole Pakistan with Sundas Foundation for the purpose of blood donation on volunteer basis. It was agreed that patients of Hematological disorder of NH&MP will be entertained by Sundas Foundation as and when needed. They vowed to work together for creating awareness about Thalassemia disease through periodic campaigns.

Sohail Warraich said by signing this MoU Motorway Police has knit itself in a tender bond of pain for humanity. He appreciated the motorway police for joining hands with Sundas Foundation for the noble cause of service of humanity.

Veteran actor Khalid Abbas Dar said he had always admired motorway police for its public friendly dealings and this department has taken one more step forwarded in service of humanity by signing the MoU. At the end of the event souvenirs were exchanged among the IG, Sohail Warraich, DIG Ahamd Arslan Malik and Khalid Abbas Dar.