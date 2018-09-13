MBBS final exam results announced

Karachi University’s (KU) examination department on Tuesday announced the results of the MBBS final annual examinations 2018.

According to the results, Hira Rehman from the KMDC secured first position, Afreen from Jinnah Medical and Dental College secured second, and Maleeha Raza of Liaquat National Medical College clinched third position.

In the examination, 727 candidates appeared and 643 of them were declared successful, sowing the pass percentage at 88.45.