Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

The former first lady, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, passed away in London on September 11 after fighting a long battle with cancer. We pray that the Sharif family find the patience to deal with such a great loss. It was heartening to see that many politicians sent condolences to the Sharif family and extended their sympathies. However, it seems our nation finds good in people only after they have left the world.

Otherwise, political animosity and a thirst for power blind our politicians to such an extent that they don’t see any good in their opponents. If our leaders show even a fraction of the maturity that they have shown after the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, our political environment will become civilised and progressive.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

*****

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz stood like a rock to defy a military dictator in 1999, when many vocal politicians failed to muster strength to protest against the tyrannical Musharraf military junta. However, in her final years, she was denied privacy and dignity, with many political opponents of her husband making a mockery of her sickness and calling it a political stunt. The uncalled-for scepticism went to such an extent that many TV anchors started demanding access to her hospital room. Other than Aitzaz Ahsan, none of them had the courage to stand up and apologise for their shameful behaviour. Whatever happened was the flagrant disregard to the former prime minister and his family’s privacy.

We should also remind ourselves of the treatment meted out against Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah by Ayub Khan. We must always try to remain civil instead of succumbing to base instincts.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore

*****

The heart-wrenching news of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death has triggered a wave of sadness across Pakistan. She tackled all challenges that came her way with courage and commitment.

The former first lady of Pakistan never spoke ill of her husband’s political opponents. She is a role model for many people. She will be missed forever.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

*****

All of us know that cancer is a life-threatening chronic disease. And yet, many people – including senior politicians, columnists and media persons – chose to criticise the Sharif family and raised unnecessary doubts. The vile comments that were constantly passed against the Sharifs can never be forgotten by the bereaved family.

We, as a nation, should stop criticising people at the time when they are going through a difficult time. It is never too late to learn from our mistakes and try to become a civilised nation.

Hafiz Muhammad Junaid

Lahore