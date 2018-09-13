Oil rises

Singapore : Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a report of declines in U.S. crude inventories and as looming sanctions against Iran raised expectations of tightening supply, while top producer Russia warned of a fragile global crude market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.84 per barrel at 0428 GMT, up 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last settlement.

WTI futures gained 2.5 percent in the previous session. Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $79.34 a barrel.

Brent has climbed for four straight sessions, gaining 2.2 percent the previous day. "Oil prices jumped overnight as American Petroleum Institute inventory data showed a large drawdown in inventories," said William O´Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia´s Rivkin Securities.