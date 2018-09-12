Olympian Naveed slams PHF over game’s poor standard

LAHORE: Former Olympian and Director Domestic Game Development Pakistan Hockey Federation Naveed Alam has blasted the federation on the way the game is being run in the country.

Worried Olympian has called for an emergent meeting of the house to address the fallen standard of the game.

Talking to media in a press conference here on Tuesday, Naveed said that the players are in dire strait and the PHF is being run on Whatsapp. He further stated that the PHF is nowhere to be seen.

“There is a need of thorough discussion constitution of comprehensive plan for the revival of hockey in the country. I have already called for a meeting of the 64-member house.”

He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron of hockey, Fahmida Mirza, and Pakistan Olympic Association to convene a meeting of hockey because the intervention of the patron in the game has become pertinent.

He further stated asking for bringing the house in order does not mean rebellion. “The best opportunity to qualify for the Olympics was slipped away and even no preparation was done to host the six-nation tournament at home after 14 years,” he lamented.

He further stated that the players were accused of stealing blankets and question what training is being given to them. “The game has been ruined by irresponsibly running it on Whatsapp. Small hockey houses are seen working in whole of the country.

Actually friends are being benefitted. Players have no direction and are facing great hardships and troubles,” he said and added that administration and game development are two different things.

He said that IPC has the authority to make things right in Pakistan hockey. “Our prime minister is a sportsman and he should have to formulate a policy for the betterment of Pakistan sports and hockey alike.