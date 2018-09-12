Provinces asked to implement jail reform recommendations

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, on Tuesday, asked the provincial governments to submit the implementation report of jail reforms recommendations.

The call was made in a meeting held to evaluate the actions so far taken by the Provincial Governments for implementation of the recommendations of the Committee formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan for improving condition of prisoners in jails in Pakistan. Syed Tahir Shahbaz chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Interior, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Provincial Home Departments, Prosecution Departments, the Prison Departments, the Provincial Mohtasibs, NADRA, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Allama Iqbal Open University.

The discussion at the meeting specially focused on oversight mechanism to monitor implementation of the directives of the Supreme Court and in this regard constitution of two Committees in each province including Welfare Committees for improvement of life of prisoners in jails especially for children, women and destitute resource-less prisoners and District Oversight Committees to monitor the implementation of orders of the Supreme Court.

These committees will consist of members from the civil society, bars, education and health sectors, etc. Syed Tahir Shahbaz emphasized upon the Provincial Governments to finish the task of formation of the Committees within next few days.

The Committee’s recommendations for expansion of probation and parole facilities in jails, computerization and automation system to connect jails, courts and NADRA, introduction of biometric system, educational and skill training facilities, payment of fines to deserving prisoners and legal aid, etc., were also discussed and agreed upon.