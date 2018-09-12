Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
September 12, 2018

Provinces asked to implement jail reform recommendations

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, on Tuesday, asked the provincial governments to submit the implementation report of jail reforms recommendations.

The call was made in a meeting held to evaluate the actions so far taken by the Provincial Governments for implementation of the recommendations of the Committee formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan for improving condition of prisoners in jails in Pakistan. Syed Tahir Shahbaz chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Interior, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Provincial Home Departments, Prosecution Departments, the Prison Departments, the Provincial Mohtasibs, NADRA, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Allama Iqbal Open University.

The discussion at the meeting specially focused on oversight mechanism to monitor implementation of the directives of the Supreme Court and in this regard constitution of two Committees in each province including Welfare Committees for improvement of life of prisoners in jails especially for children, women and destitute resource-less prisoners and District Oversight Committees to monitor the implementation of orders of the Supreme Court.

These committees will consist of members from the civil society, bars, education and health sectors, etc. Syed Tahir Shahbaz emphasized upon the Provincial Governments to finish the task of formation of the Committees within next few days.

The Committee’s recommendations for expansion of probation and parole facilities in jails, computerization and automation system to connect jails, courts and NADRA, introduction of biometric system, educational and skill training facilities, payment of fines to deserving prisoners and legal aid, etc., were also discussed and agreed upon.

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

