Population control

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said that rapid increase in population is a big challenge and we will take every possible step to overcome this issue. He said creating awareness about family planning and the health of a mother is the need of the hour. The minister said this while chairing a meeting at the Population Welfare Department (PWD).
