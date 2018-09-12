‘Cleanliness drive in six cities soon’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch pilot projects of cleanliness drive in six cities of the province in first phase so that a comprehensive system with people’s awareness could be introduced.

This was disclosed by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while presiding over a meeting of Local Bodies Department.

He directed the authorities concerned to choose Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot to design extensive campaign at union council level to ensure proper collection of waste and establish health environment there.

He said in educational institutions, public places and everywhere there should be an organised campaign to create awareness among the masses to get maximum participation in this drive. Abdul Aleem Khan said he himself would also be visiting these cities to review the arrangements of the Local Bodies Department.

The senior minister said the representatives of local bodies should also be invited to join the campaign and get 100 per cent results of this exercise. Abdul Aleem Khan said after these six districts the same campaign would be started in other districts of Punjab and it would be ensured that there is no compromise on provision of civic facilities to every citizen. In the meeting, secretary local government and other officers gave briefing on the proposed cleanliness drive.