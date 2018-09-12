Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

September 12, 2018

Girls bag first three positions in Inter exams

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the names of position holders in the annual examination of intermediate (part II).

According to the results, girls bagged first three positions. Kasahf Sana Ullah from Punjab College for Women got first position by obtaining 1062 marks, Sajal Tariq from Punjab College got the second position by getting 1058 marks and Kasahf Ali from Punjab College got the third position by getting 1053 marks out of 1100.

Chairman Lahore Board Ch Muhammad Ismail announced the names in a press conference. Secretary Board Dr Rihana Ilyas and controller examiner Prof Muhammad Nasir Jameel was also present at the event. The chairman said, “These bright students are the backbone of our country and they will surely shine bright in the future.” The gold medal distribution ceremony amongst the position holder will be held today (Wednesday).

Teacher training: The objective of quality education in public sector schools can be achieved through the provision of best teachers’ training as they play a pivotal role in the success of their students.

The government has therefore planned to initiate solid steps for the capacity building of teachers so that students could get a world-class education for emerging as confident youth leaders in their practical life.

This was stated by Punjab school’s education minister Murad Raas while presiding over a meeting about Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development and programme monitoring and implementation unit at his office, here Tuesday. The meeting was briefed about the infrastructure and performance of the attached departments of the schools education department. Addressing the meeting, Murad Raas stressed the need for holding a holistic review of 14 indicators designed for district-level ranking of the government schools in Punjab.

The educational standard of government schools should be so high that they compete with the Aitchison or any other elite institution and parents prefer public sector schools for their children.

The meeting reviewed different proposals regarding the provision of resources to government primary and high schools situated in remote areas on priority basis. The minister directed to provide proposals within seven days to provide quality education to the students. He also divulged that highly-experienced educationists will be consulted to take concrete steps aimed at provision of world-class education to the students.

