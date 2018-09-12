Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady's demise

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom's demise

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Afridi, Gayle to feature in inaugural Afghan T20 league

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will feature in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League to be played in the UAE next month.

Afridi will join several iconic overseas players including West Indian master blaster Chris Gayle and New Zealander Brendon McCullum in this latest addition to the T20 circuit to be held from October 5-21.

Afridi and other overseas stars were picked as “icon players”, along with Rashid Khan by the five franchises. They will line-up alongside Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan and other stars of Afghanistan cricket. The five franchises - representing Paktia, Kabul, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar - picked their squads via draft in Dubai on Monday night. Each team had to select between 17 and 20 players, with five overseas and one Associate player compulsorily in the squad.

Full squads:

Paktia squad: Shahid Afridi (icon), Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Chris Jordan, Faheem Ashraf, Luke Wright, Amatullah Omerzai, Rahmanullah Garbaz, Zia Urhaman Akber, Calum MacLeod, Tahir Adil, Yousaf Zazi, Fazal Zazai

Kabul squad: Rashid Khan (icon), Luke Ronchi, Hazrat Zazai, Colin Ingram, Fareed Ahmad, Javed Ahmadi, Sohail Tanvir, Laurie Evans, Wayne Parnell, Shahidullah, Muslim Musa, Afsar Zazai, Ali Khan, Zahir Shirzad, Fitrat Khawry, Usman Adil, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Totakhil, Zamir Khan

Balkh squad: Chris Gayle (icon), Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Irfan, Ben Laughlin, Kamran Akmal, Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Ikrain Alikhil, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tariq Skanikai, Asadullah Matani, Samiullah Salarzai, Farhan Zakhil, Mohammad Nawaz, Darwish Rasooli

Nangarhar squad: Andre Russell (icon), Tamim Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najeeb Tarakai, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen Ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fazal Haq, Imran Janat, Nasratullah Quarishi, Khyber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazal Nazi

Kandahar squad: Brendon McCullum (icon), Wahab Riaz, Asghar Afghan, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amir Hamza, Karim Sadiq, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Naveed, Waqar, Abdul Baqi, Waheed Shafaq, Waqarullah Ishaq, Nasir Jamal

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif's last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

