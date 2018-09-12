Climbing the ladder

The chief minister of KP should pay attention to the delays in promotions. The cases regarding the promotion of many college teachers – including assistant professors and associate professors –have been lying pending for many days in the office of the chief secretary with no Provincial Selection Board (PSB) meeting in sight.

Many government servants are worried and are unable to find reasons for this unjust delay. The authorities concerned must look into why employees are being deprived of their due right of promotion. It is worth mentioning that some of the officers who are likely to obtain promotion are due to retire soon. Now that we have the PTI government in Pakistan, we expect decisions to be taken on merit and in a timely fashion.

Prof (r) Khan Wali Khan

Peshawar