Completion of CPEC govt’s top priority: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said a detailed meeting regarding China-Pak Economic Corridor was held under his chairmanship in the Parliament House on Tuesday. He said that early completion of the project is the top priority of both the countries. He said during the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of China a detailed discussion had been made for its early completion and interest of the project for both the counties was also discussed. He said that relations between China and Pakistan were invincible and commitment of the government to complete CPEC was in top national priorities.