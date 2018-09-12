Wed September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018

Water filtration plant inaugurated

News Desk

KARACHI: Coca-Cola has partnered with Rotary Pakistan National Polio Plus Committee, and UNDP as administrative partner, for the project ‘Zindagi’, with a mission to provide clean drinking water and mitigating the transmission of waterborne diseases in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The $80,000 project is currently in its second phase and has been funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the fourth of five solar-powered filtration plants in this phase has been inaugurated in Basti Rahim Baksh, Renala Khurd, Okara district, it added. Around 100,000 individuals, including 20,000 women and 40,000 children, will be benefiting through Zindagi Phase 2 project. The plant was jointly inaugurated by MPA Jugnu Mohsin, Coca-Cola Pakistan’s Director PAC Fahad Qadir and Rotary National Chair Aziz Memon.

The Phase 2 of the project was launched earlier this year for providing convenient access to clean drinking water to a population of 140,000 across Punjab and Sindh’s catchment areas, with each plant recharging 3,000 gallons of water twice a day/shift, the statement said.

Previously, the very first reverse osmosis plant in Malir Town of Karachi installed in 2014 has helped in the reduction of waterborne diseases by an estimated 70 percent, it added.

