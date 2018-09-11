Asad Qaiser says ex-govt deprived Swabi of water share

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Monday that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government snatched the water of Indus River from Swabi and gave it to Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at Marghuz village, he said it was strange that Ghazi Barotha Project lake was situated in Swabi but the dam was built in Punjab, depriving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Swabi of its due share of water.

He said that a meeting had been convened that would be attended by federal minister for water and power, Wapda chairman and two MPAs from Swabi Abdul Karim and Rangaiz Khan to discuss the issue.

Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce the establishment of the parliamentary committee to probe the allegations of rigging in the last general election. In the same breath, he said that the July 25 election was free and fair but despite that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would investigate the issue to satisfy the opposition.