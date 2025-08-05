An Indian soldier can be seen standing alongside a barbed wire on the Line of Control. —Reuters/File

The Indian army on Tuesday dismissed country's media reports claiming that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), asserting that no such incident took place in the Poonch sector.

"There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violation in Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been NO ceasefire violation along the Line of Control," the army said.

Earlier, a prominent Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai posted on X, alleging that Pakistan has violated ceasefire. "Firing in Poonch sector for first time since [Operation Sindoor."

However, he later deleted the post and issued a clarification, saying: "Indian army has DENIED reports of any ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector as was being earlier reported."

Earlier in May, Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation triggered by an attack in April on Hindu tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

However, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India last month.