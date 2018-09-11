Japanese envoy fetes members of JPPFL

Islamabad: A delegation of the Japan-Pakistan Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPFL) of the National Diet of Japan, comprising of Chairman of the JPPFL, Member of the House of Representatives, Seishiro Eto, Chief Director of the JPPFL, Member of the House of Representatives Koichiro Gemba and Secretary General of the JPPFL, Member of the House of Representatives Midori Matsushima was feted by the ambassador of Japan and Mme Takashi Kurai, who hosted a reception at their residence in their honour.

The event was attended by a number of Pakistani parliamentarians -- both from the ruling and opposition parties -- Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Salim Mandviwala also gracing the occasion; members of the Pakistan Japan Alumni Association (MEXT): Japanese citizens working in NGO’s and a few Pakistanis connected with Japan in other fields.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador welcomed his guests and gave a brief introduction of leader of the delegation, member House of Representatives and former speaker, Seishiro Eto and Special Envoy for Expo 2025 Osaka-Japan, Nakamura Tomiyasu, adding that the interaction between the Parliamentarians will significantly contribute to strengthening of the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.

In his response Mr Eto, speaking in Japanese, said they had fruitful meetings with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of parliament; were happy to be in Pakistan and while lauding the close bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasized the need for closer collaboration in different sectors. He concluded by thanking the host for giving them an opportunity to meet Pakistanis from different walks of life.

Senator Salim Mandviala proposed frequent interaction and increased exchange of delegation at parliamentary level, saying that such interaction would pave the way for further boosting trade and economic ties.

Nakamura Tomiyasu spoke on Expo 2025 with the title, ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’ - to be held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan and the great opportunity it will be for participating countries to showcase their products. He also briefly outlined the facilities which will be available and hoped Pakistan would be amongst those countries who will take part in the Expo.