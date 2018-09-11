Minister unhappy with insanitation

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness work in the city and directed the authorities concerned to immediately gear up the pace of work.

He said, “If cleanliness is not up-to-the-mark in three days, I would take action against the responsible ones and will not only suspend them but also proceed through departmental rules and regulations.”

While presiding over a meeting, he warned the officers of solid waste management and local government department to ensure cleanliness in every union council. He said that performance of companies, hired on heavy wages, was not up-to-the-mark and there were many complaints.

The minister said policy of go slow would not be accepted and he himself would monitor the situation and strict action would be taken against the responsible. He said apart from Lahore, cleanliness would be the first priority and the standard of work would be assured. He said that he would also be visiting other cities to review the situation and ensure proper collection and dumping of waste.

He directed the local bodies department to complete their arrangements of cleanliness in and around the routes of Ashura. He said it was a collective responsibility of the civic agencies to make concrete efforts for better cleanliness on daily basis.