MoU to promote ‘halal’ certification signed

LAHORE : In order to promote ‘halal’ certification in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry through research, education and advocacy, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (AFANCA), have entered into an agreement on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram and IFANCA President Dr Muhammad Munir Chaudhry in this regard here at UHS. IFANCA country head Dr Javaid Aziz Awan, Gambia University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Faqir Muhammad and senior faculty members were present on the occasion besides representatives of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and Women Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing on this occasion, Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America President Dr Muhammad Munir Chaudhry said that as the halal industry continued to grow into the mainstream market the world over, it would experience growth beyond its traditional confines. He added that the objective of his organisation was to provide halal solution to consumers.

He added that halal certification was required to produce acceptable food and consumable products for halal consumers. According to Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America President, the growing global market for halal certified products is estimated at 1.6 billion Muslims as well as others who choose to eat and use halal products.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram said that the market for halal cosmetic products was not limited to the Muslim population in the West but was also attracting non-Muslim consumers. The agreement between the two organisations envisages exchange of scientific and instructional, research and extension publications, samples and educational materials.