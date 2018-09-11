Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MoU to promote ‘halal’ certification signed

LAHORE : In order to promote ‘halal’ certification in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry through research, education and advocacy, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (AFANCA), have entered into an agreement on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram and IFANCA President Dr Muhammad Munir Chaudhry in this regard here at UHS. IFANCA country head Dr Javaid Aziz Awan, Gambia University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Faqir Muhammad and senior faculty members were present on the occasion besides representatives of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and Women Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing on this occasion, Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America President Dr Muhammad Munir Chaudhry said that as the halal industry continued to grow into the mainstream market the world over, it would experience growth beyond its traditional confines. He added that the objective of his organisation was to provide halal solution to consumers.

He added that halal certification was required to produce acceptable food and consumable products for halal consumers. According to Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America President, the growing global market for halal certified products is estimated at 1.6 billion Muslims as well as others who choose to eat and use halal products.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram said that the market for halal cosmetic products was not limited to the Muslim population in the West but was also attracting non-Muslim consumers. The agreement between the two organisations envisages exchange of scientific and instructional, research and extension publications, samples and educational materials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book