‘Govt to protect growers' rights’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial has said the government will not leave sugarcane farmers in the lurch this year. Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he said hopefully the sugarcane industry would join hands with the government of Punjab and the crushing season of sugarcane could start timely as due to any delay in the season, farmers had to bear losses because weight of their sugarcane reduced with each passing day.