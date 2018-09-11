SHC issues notices to IGP, others in missing persons’ cases

The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, Sindh’s IGP and others on a petition against enforced disappearances of citizens from different parts of Karachi.

Petitioners Muzaffar Ahmed and Afsheen submitted that Anwar Ahmed, Vishal and Mohammad Raheel were missing from Saddar and Karimabad areas. Ahmed submitted that his son Anwar and his friend Vishal had come from Badin and stayed at private hotel in Saddar area on July 19 and since then their whereabouts had been unknown.

Afsheen submitted that her son Mohammad Raheel had been missing since August 29 from Karimabad area. They requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to recover the missing persons. The court directed the federal and provincial law officers, law enforcement agencies and others and called their comments.