Huawei unveils new smartphone

Karachi: Huawei launched its nova 3 Series in Pakistan for the first time. The series features two innovative smartphones – Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i – both equipped with Artificial Intelligence quad cameras that allow for great selfies and AI photo detection. The Huawei Nova 3 is available for Rs59,999, while the Huawei Nova 3i is priced at Rs39,999, according to a statement.
Comments