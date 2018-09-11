Cinepax, STARZ PLAY collaborate

KARACHI: Cinepax on Monday announced a joint venture with STARZ PLAY, the fastest growing Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) service in MENA to launch ‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’, a statement said. The new service will grant subscribers access to thousands of hours of blockbuster hits and Pakistani, Hollywood, Bollywood, Kids favorites, it added.

‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’ offers an impressive library of content licensed from the biggest Hollywood names. The service provides its customers a diverse array of blockbuster Hollywood movies, award-winning box sets, day-and-date premium series - plus documentaries, kids’ entertainment and Pakistani favorites, it added.