Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Imran to supervise dams project

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Business

REUTERS
September 11, 2018

Dollar higher

TOKYO: The dollar traded higher against a basket of currencies on Monday amid fears of a potentially major escalation in the China-U.S. trade conflict, while Sweden´s crown rose following the previous day´s election.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Friday that he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States, threatening duties on another $267 billion of goods in addition to the $200 billion already facing the risk of duties. "If there are any signs that the U.S. economy is finally hit by its own protectionist moves, then I think that´s the start of full-blown risk aversion," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities. "This will at least lead to the weakness of the dollar against the yen," Yamamoto said. He warned markets didn´t yet fully price in the impact of U.S. tariffs on virtually all imports from China.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, traded about 0.1 percent higher at 95.472, not far off a three-week high of 95.737 hit on Tuesday last week. The index also found support after data showed U.S. jobs growth accelerated in August and wages notched their largest annual increase in more than nine years, boosting the prospect of faster interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

