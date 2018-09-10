Fashion show held on refugee crafts

Islamabad : A fashion show highlighting crafts of Afghan refugees was held here. The event titled 'let there be light' by Huma Adnan was jointly organised by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, United Nations High Commission for Refugees and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Noted among those in attendance were United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock.

Huma Adnan said the talented models flaunted beautiful collection 'craft stories of refugees'.

"The delicate statements are carefully handcrafted by refugee artisans with a lot of love and each piece highlights a different story," she said. The participants representing different walks of life appreciated the fashion show especially the performances of models.