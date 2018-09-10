EPA orders steps to control pollution, smog

LAHORE : Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Punjab has issued instructions to all field formations of the agency for taking preemptive measures to control air pollution and smog in the province.

Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, a senior officer of EPD told that these instructions were issued by Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Secretary EPA while chairing a meeting here Sunday.

Dr Zafar said that owners of all furnaces and steel mills have been told to install proper emission control system (dry scrubbers etc.) in their industries immediately; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (Amended 2012) and their units will be stopped under Section 16 of the Environmental Act. He apprised that installation of very effective emission control systems is being carried out in 15 industries of District Sheikhupura.

Similar systems will be installed in the industries of Lahore and other districts of the province. Deputy Director (EPA), Lahore has issued notices to 29 furnaces and other steel mills of Lahore. Dry scrubbers in a number of industries are being installed.

Secretary Environment Dr Zafar has instructed field officers to visit all such industries immediately and obtain undertakings from the owners for installation of proper emission control equipment prior to start of smog during current year. Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President has also been on board.

Secretary Environment has also convened a meeting with Commissioner Lahore Division during last week in the presence of all deputy commissioners. Instructions were passed to constitute committees at district level to monitor smog campaign. A meeting has been held with All Pakistan Brick-Kiln Owners Association.

It was decided in the meeting that all existed old technology brick-kilns will be converted into zig zag firing technology brick-kilns. Association has already started construction of 20 zig zag brick-kilns in District Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi and other districts.

Nasim-ur-Rehman told that instructions have been issued to all field officers to stop construction of old technology brick-kilns in the province. Experts from Nepal have been invited to train the owners of brick-kilns for construction of new technology brick-kilns and to convert existing kilns into zig zag technology.

Only zig zag technology kilns would be allowed to continue their operations during the months of November and December. All other old technology kilns will stop their operations from 20th October to 31st December this year.

Nasim-ur-Rehman told that Secretary Environment has also issued instructions to the field officers for extensive tree plantation in the province and they have been asked to furnish their progress on monthly basis. Director (EDH) has been nominated as focal person in this regard.

He said that EPA officers have been directed to take immediate action under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 against all such industries and kilns using substandard fuel. He also told that instructions have also been issued to traffic police and transport department for the control of traffic congestion and vehicular pollution.

Local Government Department has been requested to improve solid waste management practices and imposition of complete ban on burning of solid waste. Agriculture Department has also been requested to take measures to control stubble burning this year.