Forming JITs

While the formation of a JIT for a particular case is acceptable, it shouldn’t set a precedent for JIT formation for all cases. There should be across-the-board accountability for all and sundry. Drastic measures need to be taken to strengthen our institutions so as to ensure that they can perform efficiently and independently.
Aamir Khan Wagan
Larkana
