Ministry seeks feedback from private scheme pilgrims

Islamabad: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked private scheme pilgrims to submit a detailed feedback about the quality of Haj arrangements by their respective Haj Group Organiser (HGO) to enable the ministry to judge HGOs performance.

An official of the ministry told APP that a detailed questionnaire has already been uploaded at website of the ministry www.hajjinfo.org.

The feedback would help improve future Haj arrangements. The official said the questionnaire covers details about quality of residential facilities provided, Haj package, meal, transport and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia by their respective HGOs.

The facilities provided in Haji camps, quality of Haj training courses imparted before departure for Haj, behaviour of airport and flight crew and flight punctuality.

The performance guarantee amount deposited by each HGO before the Haj 2018, would be returned after receiving satisfactory performance report by their respective clients.

The ministry would start returning performance guarantee amount to respective HGOs after receiving no complaint.