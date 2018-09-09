History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that history will not forgive if country’s debt is not paid back.

“Pakistanis are capable of constructing dams with their own resources,” said Chief Justice of Pakistan.

While having an informal conversation with an NGO delegation, Justice Nisar said overseas Pakistanis are willing to send money for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

“We have [high] expectations from overseas Pakistanis who have always helped Pakistan in times of need,” the CJP said. “We will try to protect their interests.”

About his decision to ask the public for funds to construct the Diamer-Bhasha dam, the chief justice said the country has given a lot to its people and it is now time for the public to return.

“The step that Supreme Court took has become the notion of entire public.”

Besides the construction of dam, Justice Nisar stressed on payment of debts. “History will not forgive us if loans of Pakistan are not paid back.”

Earlier, the CJP was having an informal conversation with journalists at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, during which he appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to overseas Pakistanis for assistance in overcoming water crisis.

PM Imran made the request a day earlier during a televised address to the nation.

The CJP, who will retire in four months, said he will take up the work of guarding the dam after retirement and if need be will set up a hut and start living there.