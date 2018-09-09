Only eight among 1,128 pass exam for AD&SJ posts

LAHORE : Only eight out of 1,128 candidates have been declared successful in a written examination held by the Lahore High Court for the posts of additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJ) in Punjab.

Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali announced the result on Saturday at a ceremony held in the Judges’ Lounge. Senior Puisne Judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem were also present on the occasion. Chief Justice Ali congratulated the examination committees comprising judges of the high court on conducting the examination in a transparent manner. Justice Anwarul Haq told the audience that the administration committee of the LHC had in February 2017 approved to make recruitment of judicial officers in a manner on a par with Central Superior Service (CSS). He said the LHC received 2,420 applications for the posts and 2,323, including 202 women, candidates were declared eligible to take the examination after a strict scrutiny. However, 1,128 candidates appeared in the examination and eight had been declared successful.

The successful candidates are: Abid Raza Khan, Chaudhry Qasim Javed, Khurshid Alam Bhatti, Muhammad Awais, Umar Farooq Bhatti, Rana Sohail Tariq, Danish Afzal and Hasnain Ahmad.