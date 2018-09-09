Sun September 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

Pakistan Festival and Global Village opens

Islamabad : A two-day Pakistan Festival and Global Village began here at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event was organised by the Sakafat Art Centre in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The inauguration ceremony of the festival was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Head of Sakafat Dr Momina Khayal said various colourful cultural activities would be arranged during two days cultural activity.

She said an exhibition would also be arranged along with an array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances.

"The visitors can enjoy shopping, culture and traditional food in the festival," she said.

Dr Momina said the festival was meant to entertain and provide an opportunity to the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to continue celebrations of Independence Day with National enthusiasm and spirit.

The folk artists will also perform in the premises of the festival to entertain the visitors, while the special persons have also been invited to enjoy the performances. During festival, beautiful colours and culture of the country will be celebrated. Traditional food court and cultural stalls also set up in the premises of the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine.

