Two Balochistan ministers take oath

QUETTA: Two members of Balochistan Assembly took oath as ministers at a ceremony at the Governor House Quetta here on Saturday.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo administered oath to Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from PB-8 Barkhan and Mir Assad Baloch from PB-43 Panjgur as ministers. The portfolios for the newly appointed ministers will be allotted as soon as possible. Twelve members are already announced for Balochistan cabinet while four Advisers to chief minister of Balochistan are also part of the cabinet.