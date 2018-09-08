CJCSC Gen Zubair calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office Friday, Geo News reported. Professional matters pertaining to the armed forces were discussed during the meeting. In Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with Corps Commander Lt-Gen Amir Riaz. Both exchanged views on the overall security situation in the province.