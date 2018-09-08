Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Varsities employees seek action on harassment of teachers

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) has demanded of Chancellor/Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and officials of the Education Department to conduct impartial inquiries into the alleged harassment of teaching staff, irregularities and violation of law in the public sector universities in the province.

“If the government failed to hold the inquiries and the series of teachers’ harassment and irregularities in the universities did not stop, the federation would launch a pen-down strike in the province, which would be extended to the whole country,” said Mohammad Arif, general secretary of FAPUASA.

Dr Bashir of the University of Agriculture and Dr Shoaib from Gomal University also spoke on the occasion.

He said that victimisation of teaching faculties at different universities in the province at the hands of vice-chancellors and registrars was going on and no-one was taking notice of it.

The FAPUASA office-bearer said the teaching staff in Gomal Universities, Dera Ismail Khan were served with show cause notices which he believed were illegal.

The faculty members at other universities like the Hazara University, University of Bannu, University of Haripur and others were also facing victimisation for playing the role of whistle-blowers by highlighting wrongdoings in the institutions.

In most of the universities, even the administrative officers assert more power than the VCs and the registrars to pressure the teaching staff, he said.

The universities are also facing severe administrative, statutory problems in which teaching faculty is being victimised by the vice-chancellors who have been appointed in violation of merit, he alleged.

He also expressed reservations over the devolution of Higher Education Commission under the 18th constitutional amendment. He said that FAPUASA would never accept the devolution of HEC into other structure compromising on the autonomy of universities.

In case HEC-Pakistan is devolved to provinces, there shall be a provincial HEC in style and manner of this HEC Pakistan with financial and administrative autonomy while retaining some of the powers with central HEC for keeping uniformity in the curriculum and degree verifications, he maintained.

He further said that there were a lot of ambiguities in the Tenure Track System. Admin officers are not properly trained to adopt this system. TTS statues are interpreted in different manners by the HEC, universities, TTS faculty, high court, establishment and financial bodies of the federal and provincial government. There is a dire need of task force, a consultative body comprised of the university faculty, HEC and federal and provincial nominees to work on these contradictions, he said.

About financial crises in the universities, he urged the government to provide financial bailout to these universities immediately.

He said that some of the universities have been functioning under interim administration as regular vice-chancellors have not been appointed there. He said that the ad hocism in the universities was creating serious problems. The government should expedite the process of appointment of regular vice-chancellors, he stressed.

The promotion process of teaching staff was also faulty. The government should announce proper service structure for teachers both appointed through BPS and TTS systems, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use