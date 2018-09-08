Sat September 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

NBP opens book discount membership

Islamabad : The National Book Foundation (NBF) opened the membership of its most public oriented Readers Club Scheme on Friday on the 'first

come first serve' basis at its head office and regional branches.

Over 100 readers visited the National Book Foundation head office to get membership on the first day of its opening, while scores went to the National Book Foundation regional branches.

Mubeenur Rehman tasked with overseeing the scheme said the Readers Club initiative was meant to promote book reading habits among people.

He said book lovers could get the scheme's membership by producing a copy of the Computerised National Identity Card and two passport size photographs and thus, availing themselves of 55 per cent discount on all books, excluding textbooks, at NBF bookshops and 50 per cent discount at the NBF panel bookstores across the country.

The Readers Club Scheme membership fee is Rs110, while it can be used to buy books up to Rs6000. The membership form is posted on the NBF's official website i.e. www.nbf.org.pk.

