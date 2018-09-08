Mainly hot weather to prevail

Islamabad: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir while hot and humid weather to prevail in most part of the country in next 24 hours.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country, Official of met office told APP.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at Gujranwala division and Gilgit-Baltistan.