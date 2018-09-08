Governor House opens for families

The Governor House under the instructions of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was opened to the public from 6am on Friday.

Though on the first day, visits were confined to the sprawling lawns of Governor House, a group of university students was given access to the designated sections, which were used by the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, when he was the first governor general of Pakistan.

Governor Ismail himself welcomed the visiting families and children. Families, university and school students kept arriving the Governor House since the morning. A handout issued by the Governor House said that Governor Ismail on the occasion met visitors and spent time with some of them on the lawn and in the Quaid Room of the Governor House.

Talking to journalists, he appealed to the prospective visitors of the Governor House to take care of its building because it was a national and cultural heritage. “Every one of us is responsible to take care of this building, which is a national and historical heritage,” he said.

He said that in the first stage, families had been given access to the lawns of the Governor House. “Moreover, soon some portions of this building will be opened for guided tours so that people could know about the historical importance and status of this building and the personal effects of the founder of the nation kept here,” he added.

He said that a counter would soon be established at Gate No. 4 of the Governor House for receiving complaints from the general public. While a day on the weekly basis will be reserved when the governor himself would be available there to directly receive complaints.

The governor said he would consult all the stakeholders for the prosperity and development of the province. “The Peoples Party, MQM and GDA (Grand Democratic Alliance) should have their respective political ideologies, but they share the common goal and vision of development and progress of Sindh,” he said.

To a question, the governor stated that the privately-run schools in the province had to abide by the orders of the super judiciary for not increasing the tuition fees excessively. He made it clear that the schools would not be allowed to increase the fees according to their will.

Ismail said a committee formed under the federal minister for education would soon submit to the prime minister its recommendations for the future use of the governor houses in the four provinces. He took part in a tree plantation activity with visiting university students and also made selfies with them.