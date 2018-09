Rohail to lead Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Rohail Nazir will lead Pakistan Under-19 team for Asia Cup Cricket Tournament starting in Bangladesh from September 28. Chairman national junior selection committee Basit Ali announced 15-member team for the event Thursday. Pakistan will play their first match of Group B against Hong Kong on September 29, followed by match against Bangladesh on October 1 and against Sri Lanka on October 2. India, Afghanistan, UAE and Nepal are in Group A.

The Pakistan team is: M Mohsin, Saim Ayub, Jahanzaib Sultan, Awaiz Zafar, Waqar Ahmad, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (captain/WK), M Asif, Farrukh Abbas, M Bilal Javed, Junaid Khan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, M Hasnain and Arshad Iqbal.

Reserves: Izhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Bilal Khan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Khayam Khan.

Team management: Sadiq Muhammad (team manager), Azam Khan (head coach), Mauhtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Saqib Faqir (fielding coach), M. Usman Ghani (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).