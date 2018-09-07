1,500 saplings planted

Islamabad : On the Defence Day of Pakistan, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in continuation of its efforts for emphasized community engagement and environment protection, held the second phase of ‘Adopt a Tree, a tree for the Future’, plantation drive in which approximately 1,500 trees were planted.

A Peace-walk was also held starting from the entrance Gate of the university to Junaid Zaidi Central Library, to mark the day of Yom-e-Shuhada by remembering the sacrifices of martyrs in defence of Pakistan. Earlier on 14th August 2018, at the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, CUI launched the first phase of this tree plantation drive in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, in which around 2,500 trees were planted at the site of Koral Chowk.