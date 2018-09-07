Quran Khwani

Quran Khwani for the departed souls of three relatives of existing and former government officers will be held at GOR-I Jamia Masjid at 6pm today (Friday).

Quran Khawani and due will be held for the wife of former Punjab Chief Secretary Khizar Hyat Gondal. She was the sister of former member of Punjab Board of Revenue Altaf Aizd Khan. She passed away on August 8, 2018.

Quran Khwani will be held for the brother of Punjab Zakat and Ushr Secretary Atta Muhammad Khan. He passed way on August 29.

Quran Khwani will be held for the daughter of former Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aftab Cheema. She passed away on September 1.