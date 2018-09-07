Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

Waseem Abbasi
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC body demands top appointments in four universities

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Working Group on Higher Education Reforms, a body comprising leading Pakistani academics, has demanded the immediate appointment of vice chancellors and other senior officials at four federal universities.

Reacting to the longstanding issue of adhocism and non-merit based appointments to top slots in federally chartered universities, the Working Group called for the appointment of vice chancellors at the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Allama Iqbal Open University, and rectors at the Comsats Unversity and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). All four universities are located in the federal capital.

It also pushed for an end to the victimisation of faculty, especially whistle-blowers, by the autocratic administrations of the universities. The Working Group comprising senior academics, higher education experts and elected office bearers of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association met at the QAU on Wednesday.

The group demanded the formation of a committee, comprising eminent scholars with a track record of professional integrity, to identify suitable candidates for the vacant top slots at the four universities. It recommended that the search process should be open and transparent, whereby the credentials and score of each candidate would be posted to a website.

The group argued that the existing secretive process resulted in the allegedly illegal appointments of incompetent persons to top slots in the higher education sector. It demanded a fair and unbiased audit of all previous appointments of vice chancellors.

It also called for vacant positions to be advertised well before the end of tenure. The interim setups at universities should only perform day-to-day functions. It also resolved to monitor all key appointments in higher education and to send recommendations to the government on the governance of higher education.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use