Engro Energy, UN Women sign deal

KARACHI: In a bid to advance women’s empowerment activities and initiatives in Thar, Engro Energy Limited (EEL) along with its subsidiaries Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC); Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt) Limited (EPTL) and Thar Foundation (TF) – the CSR wing of the Companies – signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), with support of UN Women, a statement said on Thursday.

By becoming a signatory to the “Women’s Empowerment Principles” (WEPs), Engro Energy Limited pledged to forward the agenda of empowering women through seven key focus areas, it added.

The charter of agreement was signed by Shamsuddin Shaikh, chief executive officer of Engro Energy, in the presence of Jamshed M Kazi, country representative of UN Women and senior officials from both the sides. The adoption of the WEPs, which is an initiative launched jointly by UN Women and United Nations Global Compact, calls for broad-based interventions for advancing the gender equality agenda.