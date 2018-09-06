Two commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman among two persons committed suicide due to some domestic problems here on Wednesday. Nusrat Bibi of Chak 210/GB, Faisalabad committed suicide by consuming 'black stone' which spread poison in her body and led to her death. In another incident, a teenager Izhar Ali of Mustafaabad ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.
TWO KILLED IN
ACCIDENTS: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Zuhra Altaf of Shadab Colony was crossing the road when a speeding rickshaw hit her at Narwala Chowk. She died on the spot. In another road accident, M Amir of Chak 85/RB Shahkot was going in his wagon along with his family when a speeding car hit his vehicle, causing his on-the-spot death while two of his family members received serious injuries.
FAISALABAD: A woman among two persons committed suicide due to some domestic problems here on Wednesday. Nusrat Bibi of Chak 210/GB, Faisalabad committed suicide by consuming 'black stone' which spread poison in her body and led to her death. In another incident, a teenager Izhar Ali of Mustafaabad ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.
TWO KILLED IN
ACCIDENTS: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Zuhra Altaf of Shadab Colony was crossing the road when a speeding rickshaw hit her at Narwala Chowk. She died on the spot. In another road accident, M Amir of Chak 85/RB Shahkot was going in his wagon along with his family when a speeding car hit his vehicle, causing his on-the-spot death while two of his family members received serious injuries.
Comments