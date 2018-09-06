Two commit suicide

FAISALABAD: A woman among two persons committed suicide due to some domestic problems here on Wednesday. Nusrat Bibi of Chak 210/GB, Faisalabad committed suicide by consuming 'black stone' which spread poison in her body and led to her death. In another incident, a teenager Izhar Ali of Mustafaabad ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

TWO KILLED IN

ACCIDENTS: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Zuhra Altaf of Shadab Colony was crossing the road when a speeding rickshaw hit her at Narwala Chowk. She died on the spot. In another road accident, M Amir of Chak 85/RB Shahkot was going in his wagon along with his family when a speeding car hit his vehicle, causing his on-the-spot death while two of his family members received serious injuries.