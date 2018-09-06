WAM basketball match organised

LAHORE: A World Alzheimer’s Month (WAM) Basketball Challenge Match was played at Kinnaird College Lahore on Wednesday.

September is marked as World Alzheimer’s Month globally. Basketball challenge was organised by Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with Lahore Pakistan Basketball Federation and was played between Jinnah Basketball Team and Iqbal Basketball Team, the two prominent teams of the country.

At the half time, the Iqbal Basketball team led by 18 points to 16 points. The final score also showed the same trend as the Iqbal Basketball team won the match by 29 points to 25 points. The main scorers of the match were Ima Darr 14 and Alishba Martin 6 from Iqbal Basketball team and Hamda Rani 10 and Ayesha Toor 8 from Jinnah Basketball Team. Dr, Nighat Khan, Acting Principal, Kinnarid College was the chief guest at this occasion and gave away the prizes to winning teams. The match was played in connection with commemoration of World Alzheimer’s Month. Alzheimer’s disease mainly affects elderly people. It is estimated that there are currently one million Alzheimer’s patients in the country. Alzheimer’s Pakistan has appealed to the government to provide treatment and services to Alzheimer’s patients and their families.