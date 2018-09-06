Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Health minister promises addressing shortage of space at BBH

Rawalpindi : Provincial Minister of Punjab for primary and secondary healthcare, and specialised healthcare and medical education Dr. Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and then visited Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday.

During her visit to the BBH, she witnessed extraordinary load of patients in wards where two to three patients were accommodated on a single bed due to extreme shortage of space, the hospital has been facing for years.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar was also accompanying the minister who pointed out unnecessary use of cell phones by doctors on duty while saying the use of cell phones by doctors in the hospitals premises should not be allowed.

The minister visited emergency department of the hospital along with paediatrics department, outpatient department and gynaecology and obstetrics department.

She showed resentment over poor condition of cleanliness in departments particularly the gynaecology department and expressed deep concern over shortage of space and disorganized working in wards.

The minister asked the medical superintendent at BBH Dr. Khalid Randhawa to prepare a plan to deal with the extraordinary load of patients at the hospital. She said her office would look into the matter of shortage of space at the hospital on urgent basis while asking the hospital administration to facilitate properly all patients reaching the hospital.

She asked the hospital administration and consultants to improve quality of services being rendered to the patients at the hospital.

After visiting BBH, the health minister went to HFH where she paid visits to main emergency department, paediatrics emergency department and gynaecology emergency ward.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid witnessed the burden of patients at the emergency departments at the HFH and expressed to the hospital administration that her office would take up issue of shortage of space and cleanliness on priority basis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him