Martyrs’ sacrifices can’t be forgotten, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the nation could never forget the invaluable sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

In a message on Defence Day, he said, “Our ancestors offered huge sacrifices for the establishment of this Muslim state and abandoned their homes and lands to migrate to Pakistan.” He said tens of thousands of people were martyred at the time of creation of Pakistan. He said all those sacrificing their lives for the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country were the heroes of the nation and their heroic deeds could never be forgotten.

Sirajul Haq said the nation would have to defend the country’s ideology besides its geography because nations lived only on the basis of their ideology. He said the sole objective of the creation of Pakistan was to establish the Islamic system, but unfortunately, during the last 70 years, those ruling the country had not only harmed the geography of the country but also betrayed its ideology due to which the country was facing numerous internal and external threats.

The JI Ameer said the PTI government would have to pay special attention to revive the ideological character of the country and highlight its Islamic identity. He said that with the election of the President, the electoral process had been completed and the government should take solid steps to implement the promises it made to the nation. The nation was keen to see when Prime Minister Imran Khan would start work on his promise to make Pakistan like the Madina state, he added.

Armed forces martyrs paid tributes: Hundreds of workers held a large meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA to commemorate Defence Day.

They paid tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs and fighters of armed forces who defended the motherland. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the nation. Veteran Trade Union Leader Khursheed Ahmed General Secretary while addressing the participants praised the armed forces of Pakistan who fought bravely and secured motherland. He appealed to all the political parties, patriotic forces and working class to get united for the progress of the country.

PR pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis: Pakistan Railways paid tribute to martyrs and ghazis with reference to Defence Day on September 6 (today). Pakistan Railways never forgot the sacrifices of martyrs, said Sheikh Rasheed, Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways. The Railway department decorated train bogies with pictures of army soldiers and officers, politicians, civilians and policemen who have given their lives for the country.

Moreover, Pakistan Railways Police have arranged different programmes to pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day (today). PU Defence Day programme: In connection with the celebrations of Defence Day, Punjab University will organise national songs, play etc on Thursday (today) at 11am at College of Art & Design, Main Hall (Old Campus). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Gen (r) Arshad Mehmood and others will attend the ceremony.