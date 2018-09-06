Crime in the city

Street crimes in Karachi have been increasing with each passing day. From mobile phones, and cash to cars and motorcycles, citizens are being robbed of their valuable items in broad daylight. Armed criminals usually strike during traffic jams and approach citizens at ATMs. It is essential that the authorities deploy dedicated and bold policemen in these places in order to thwart any untoward situations.

Equally important are the efforts to improve the police’s capabilities to nab suspects and prevent crimes from being committed. It is time for the IG Sindh to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to curb street crimes from the city.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad