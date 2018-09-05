Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
September 5, 2018

Bottles of booze: CJP says he knows who replaced samples

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday gave his reaction twice over the incident of his recent surprise visit to a hospital in Karachi where he found bottles of liquor in one of the rooms that was made sub-jail.

The CJP while heading a three-member bench of the apex court hearing case about shortage of hospitals and low facilities over there while reacting to the hue and cry made on his recent visit to Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi, said he visited the sub-jail, established in the hospital.

He said that he found the sub-jail in the hospital not less than a presidential suit. Without naming Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Chief Justice said that he is quite aware under whose supervision samples were changed and what is being talked about in hospitals.

The Chief Justice noted that it seems as though honey and oil were recovered from the bottles after his visit to the said hospital. The Chief Justice hinted as to if the Sindh government did not support the court in Memon's case, its proceedings could be transferred to Punjab.

The Chief Justice asked Chief Secretary Sindh about the liquor bottles to which the Chief Secretary noted that a report on the contents of the bottles seemed 'suspicious’, adding that it seems that the reports had been tampered with.

