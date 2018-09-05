Police directed to book Data Darbar encroachers

The Lahore high court on Tuesday directed the Lahore police to lodge cases against the persons who set up encroachments again around the Data Darbar as well as enhance the number of personnel of law enforcement agencies in plain clothes for strict monitoring of suspects.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a case pertaining to the security affairs of Data Darbar shrine and encroachments around it. As the hearing resumed, CCPO Lahore presented a report about security arrangements of shrine. He claimed that foolproof arrangements had been made. The Punjab government law officer said all encroachments around the shrine had been removed, but some mafias have again set up illegal stalls etc. Legal adviser of Aufaq Department also told the court that meeting of shrine's committee had not been held since 2014. He pointed out that former finance minister Ishaq Dar was the head of the committee. To it, the court remarked that why non-official person was made part of the committee. The court directed the department to reconstitute the committee in one day, comprising of the government officials.

Previously, a report filed on behalf of the secretary Auqaf department was submitted which stated that 12 out of 16 entrances of the shrine had been closed after a suicide attack in 2010 owing to security reasons.