NCHD plans extensive programme to mark literacy day

Islamabad: The National Commission for Human Development has arranged an extensive programme to observe the International Literacy Day on September 7 and 8.

In this connection an awareness walk will be arranged on 7th September from China Chowk to D- Chowk, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad at 9:30am which will be led by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

On September 8 (Tuesday), a seminar will be held at Margalla Hotel 10:30 am will be the chief guest. The event will be attended by educationists, scholars, social activists, GOs, NGOs and INGOs i.e. UNESCO & JICA.

This was observed by chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan while addressing the Management Committee of the event. She said the day was observed all over the world to create public awareness about the significance of literacy for individuals, family and society as a whole.

The purpose of the walk is to mobilize youth, educationists and NGOs for the cause of literacy, she added. This walk is a demonstration showing the commitment of the government for the promotion of literacy and Non-formal Education and skill development which is the main task of NCHD, she further added.

A symposium/seminar is being organised on 8th September to sensitize policy makers, intelligentsia and civil society organisation about challenges of illiteracy and out of school children faced by the country, she informed. In this symposium a thematic presentation on Literacy and skill development including documentary on rationale and benefits will be delivered to highlight importance and advantages of integrating income generation and life skill with literacy programme, she informed.

Furthermore, a panel discussion will be carried out for exchange of experiences among NGOs, GOs and INGOs to share information about good practices and successful initiatives of skill development by different service providers in the country, she said. The themes of the current year are as follow: Right to Education, importance of Literacy for Individual Citizens and Society, Literacy and Empowerment of Women, Dismal State of Literacy in Pakistan and Need for Action, and literacy for peace and development.

An exhibition is also being organized at the venue of the seminar wherein key organisations delivering skill development courses will put up their stalls and display information about their programmes and products.