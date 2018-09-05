Wed September 05, 2018
September 5, 2018

AJK president meets FM: Pakistan to continue raising HR violations by India in IHK, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan would continue raising the issue of "gross and systematic human rights violations" by the occupational forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) at all international forums, according to a Geo News report,

The minister discussed the latest situation in IHK with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and said Pakistan welcomed recommendations of the United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Report to constitute a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate human rights violations in IHK.

President AJK Sardar Masood congratulated Qureshi on his appointment as the foreign minister of Pakistan and briefed him about the latest human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While highlighting the findings of the Report of OHCHR, Masood Khan regretted that instead of addressing the concerns, perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces and duly raised in the report, India exacerbated its repression in IHK with the imposition of governor’s rule and was continuing to resort to the brute use of force.

The foreign minister highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry and Pakistani Missions aboard to underscore the importance of the OHCHR Report and said Pakistan would continue to draw attention to the findings of the Report at international forums.

He affirmed that the people and the government of Pakistan would continue to give full moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of IHK in their legitimate struggle to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

APP adds: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said as he had said earlier the opposition alliance was unnatural and they joined hands just for their vested interests, but would not be able to sit together.

Talking to the media outside Parliament House, he said the PTI presidential candidate was one of the self-made persons with a rich educational background. Dr Arif Alvi is well aware of the requirements of the federation, he added.

He said the PTI government would go ahead as per the commitment of Prime Minister Imran and hopes of the nation would be fulfilled as the government had started work on its 100 days plan.

